Pastor Odumeje Welcomes 5th Child With Wife

Anambra-based prophet, Chukwuemeka Cyril Ohanarmere ‘Odumeje’ alias Indaboski, has welcomed his fifth child with his wife, Uju.

The popular clergyman took to his Instagram page on Saturday to announce the exciting news to his fans and followers but he failed to disclose the gender of the child.

The controversial man of God uploaded a photo of him and his newborn child with a caption which reads;

“Welcome to my Home Baby 5G. You shall bring Favour to all the #lionsfamily worldwide. #theliquidmetal #thelionhimself #indaboski #odumejethelion”

See his post below: