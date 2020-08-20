‘Parents Should Resist The Urge To Put Their Children On Social Media’ – Actress Kate Henshaw

Veteran actress, Kate Henshaw has advised parents to be careful about the way they expose their children on social media.

Henshaw also pointed out that there are many sick individuals with evil intentions lurking on the internet and it is not safe for young children.

Taking to Twitter, the movie star wrote;

“I know its hard but resist the urge to put your children out there on social media.

When they are old enough to know the dangers associated with it, then …..

Many are roaming, watching, tracking, with evil intentions.

May God protect our children in this new age.“

See her post below: