Parallel NBA: Lawyers Seeking NBA Split Write Malami

The New Nigeria Bar Association (NNBA) has written to the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, to inform him of its existence.

Recall that InformationNigeria reported that some lawyers of like minds had decided to form a new association following alleged peddling of sectional interest by the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA).

Also Read: Mike Ozekhome Kicks Against Plan To Form New NBA

This was made known in a statement signed by Nuhu Ibrahim, Esq and Abdulbasit Suleiman, Esq, and made available to newsmen.

They informed the AGF of their plans in an August 28 letter signed by Ibrahim as Convener 1 and Suleiman as Convener 2.

The rumblings for a breakaway association began with the dis-invitation of Kaduna Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, as a guest speaker during the recently concluded NBA annual congress.