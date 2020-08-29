Parallel NBA: Akpata Describes Move As Unfortunate, Calls For Unity

The President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olumide Akpata has described the formation of a parallel NBA as unfortunate.

Akpata while giving his inaugural speech on Friday called for a united body at a time when the country needs them the most.

Akpata who is the NBA’s 30th President faulted the move to establish a regional bar.

The drama in the association is coming following the withdrawal of the invitation extended by the Bar to the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, some lawyers had alleged discrimination against the governor.

Reacting to the dis-invitation of the Kaduna governor, some lawyers announced that they and others of like minds had formed a ‘New Nigerian Bar Association’ NNBA.