‘Pamper Your Husbands’ – Actress Maryam Charles Tells Wives

Nigerian actress and filmmaker, Maryam Charles, has shared her view on how wives should relate with their husbands.

The actress took to her Instagram page on Friday to write a lengthy post on why women should pamper their husbands.

According to her, men go through a lot for their wives.

Part of her post reads:

“I sometimes look at my husband and I’m amazed at how hard/smart he works just to provide a better life for our family.

“See ehn, men go through a lot. From the time they are born, the mantle of provision is placed upon them. Everyday they wake up and it’s how to amke sure food is on the table for those at home that is on their minds. Kai! No be small thing o.”

