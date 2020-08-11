P. Diddy Calls Burna Boy ‘King’ Ahead Of New Album Release

American entertainer, Sean John Combs, professionally known as P. Diddy, has labelled Nigerian Afro-fusion artist, Burna Boy, a king.

This is owing to P. Diddy being a co-executive of Burna Boy’s upcoming album, ‘Twice As Tall’. It has been confirmed that P.Diddy, Burna Boy’s mother and manager Bose Ogulu and Burna Boy himself are the executive producers of the album.

Ever since Burna Boy made the announcement via his official Twitter account, P. Diddy has been on Twitter promoting the album.

The entertainment entrepreneur wrote as a retweet:

“King @BurnaBoy are they ready??? #TwiceAsTall”

‘Twice As Tall’ will be released on August 14, 2020. In addition, Burna Boy will release a comic book titled ‘The Secret Flame’ on the same day. According to Burna Boy, the comic book is in order to give everyone some perspective on the album title and why he chose it.

See P. Diddy’s tweet below: