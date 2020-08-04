Overzealous Fan Imitates Yemi Alade’s Outfit To Beyoncé’s ‘Black Is King’ Visual Album

Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade has reacted to a funny duplicate of her photo. Taking to her Instagram page to react, the notable singer and performer wrote: “Yemi Alade vs yemisi alabii”.

The photo that was duplicated is her pose for the ‘Black Is King’ visual album, which she promoted on her Instagram page.

She captions the original photo: “Because The Body Is Au Naturel”.

An Instagram mimicker identified as @softface_official is responsible for the funny duplicate photo.

He is a new face in the game. This is considering the fact that another mimicker known as Funny Toheeb has become popular for his duplication of celebrity pictures.

See Yemi Alade’s original post below:

See the funny duplicate below: