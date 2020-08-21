Osun Police Order Arrest Of Persons In Possession Of Illegal Firearms

The Osun State Police Command has ordered commanding officers to identify, arrest and prosecute persons in possession of prohibited firearms.

The Spokesman of the Command, SP Opalola Yemisi, said that the directive was in compliance with the order of the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, in ensuring a serene society as well as enforcing law and order in the state.

The force spokesperson in the state expressed that it was also in curbing the proliferation of prohibited firearms in the state.

He urged people in possession of illegal firearms in the state to willingly surrender them to the police command.