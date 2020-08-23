Ortom: We Must Wake Up Before Herdsmen’s Attacks Consume Us All

Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom has called on warring groups in the country to wake up to the menace of the killer herdsmen.

He made this remark while speaking at an event in Abuja during the weekend.

At the event, the Governor reiterated his call on the federal government to allow Nigerians bear arms.

He expressed that bearing arms would serve as self-defence in the face of the growing insecurity in the country.

Ortom said regarding the attacks by herdsmen that the state government had taken decisive steps, which had yielded positive result, including the arrest and prosecution of a sizeable number of the criminals.