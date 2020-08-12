Ondo Poll: Sanwo-Olu Heads APC Campaign Council

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has been chosen to head the All Progressive Congress (APC) strong 104-member National Campaign Council for Ondo State Governorship Election.

This was made known in a statement signed by the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Yekini Nabena, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

Some other members of the council include Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, as well as other South West Governors.

READ ALSO: BREAKING: Ondo Deputy Gov, Agboola Ajayi Officially Dumps PDP

The Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, was chosen to serve as the deputy chairman and Mustapha Salihu as secretary of the Council.

The Chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee of APC, Governor Mai Mala Buni, approved the appointment of the members of the National Campaign Council for the Ondo State governorship election.

The Ondo State governorship election is scheduled to hold on the 10th of October 2020.