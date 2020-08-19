Ondo LG Election: Thugs Attack SDP Candidates, Injure Others

Ahead of the forthcoming local government elections in Ondo State, suspected political hoodlums have attacked Bankole Akinselure, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate in Idanre Local Government Area.

Akinselure was reportedly attacked alongside his running mate, Mr. Idowu Akinrotohun with seven other members of the party injured in the attack.

Also Read: Ondo 2020: How We Will Check Vote Buying, Violence – INEC

The Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission, ODIEC, fixed August 22 for the council polls in the state.

Speaking to newsmen, a member of the SDP who was one of the victims of the attack alleged that the hoodlums were sponsored by some chieftains of the All Progressives Congress, APC in the local government.

Akinselure also confirmed the attack on his team to newsmen.