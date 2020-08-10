Ondo 2020: ZLP NEC Clears Agboola Ajayi As Governorship Candidate

Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi has been cleared by the National Executive Committee of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) as the party’s candidate for the Governorship in October.

Ajayi resigned from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in June and joined the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) where he contested the party primary in July but lost the ticket to Eyitayo Jegede.

The Chairman of the party in the state, Hon. Joseph Akinlaja, confirmed this to newsmen.

He said the National leadership of the party had cleared Ajayi as the party’s candidate in the October governorship election in the state.

According to Akinlaja, Ajayi would formally join the ZLP on Tuesday and would be formally unveiled as the candidate of the ZLP for the governorship election.