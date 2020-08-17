Ondo 2020: Deputy Governor Ajayi Picks Mimiko’s Ally As Running Mate

The Ondo State Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, has picked Gboye Adegbenro, as his running mate for the Ondo Governorship election.

Recall that the Deputy Governor recently dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

Also Read: Ondo 2020: ZLP NEC Clears Agboola Ajayi As Governorship Candidate

According to reports, Adegbenro will be officially unveiled on Monday as the party’s deputy governorship candidate.

Adegbenro is reported to be a close ally of former Governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko.

The submission of names of candidates for the Ondo governorship election to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) closes today.