Ondo 2020: Akeredolu, Jegede, 15 Others To Slug It Out As INEC Releases Final List

The final list of eligible candidates to contest in the Ondo State Governorship election come October has been released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The list revealed that incumbent governor; Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Eyitayo Jegede will slug it out with 15 others.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, stated that withdrawal and substitution of candidates for the election ended on August 18, 2020.

The Commission’s spokesman also stated that four political parties that earlier made valid nominations substituted their candidates before the deadline.