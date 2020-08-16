Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde took to her Instagram page on Saturday to explain why she hasn’t been active on social media.

The actress revealed she tested positive for Coronavirus and she has been ill.

The mother of four, however, noted that she is currently in isolation and she is now getting better.

In her words;

“Hello All, I know Mist if you Have been Wondering where I’ve been.

Well, i Contracted Covid. I have been ill , in Isolation and Now getting better. More on this details of this soon.“

See her post below: