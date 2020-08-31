Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Her Children Recover From COVID-19

Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and her children have fully recovered from the novel Coronavirus. Information Nigeria earlier reported that the movie star revealed that she had contracted the disease while on a movie production set.

She also disclosed in the official statement that she had infected her children with the virus.

However, she has released another official statement via her Instagram page in which she declares herself and her children free of the virus.

Part of her post reads:

“Grateful! I am grateful to God Almighty the Lord of Lords for all He has done for my family and I. He is truly a dependable Friend if you trust in Him.

“I’ll also like to thank you all for your love, prayers, calls, messages, posts and thoughts. All truly appreciated. My kids and I are fine now, and I do not take the experience for granted at all.”

See her full post here.