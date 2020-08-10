Omoni Oboli Shares Prayer On Love And Forgiveness

Popular Nollywood star and filmmaker, Omoni Oboli has shared a little prayer of love and forgiveness via her Instagram story. The beautiful actress took to the photo-sharing app to write:

“Lord make me a channel of your peace that where there is hatred I may bring love. Where there is strife, I may bring forgiveness.”

Shortly before now, the movie star had shared a stunning photo of herself on her Instagram page with the caption:

“The stars are ageless. Always remember that I love you.”

Also, the award winning filmmaker celebrated her husband’s 50th birthday by sharing a video in which he could be seen showing off his dance steps in July.

See her post below: