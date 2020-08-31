Omoni Oboli Calls Herself ‘Love’, Urges Fans To Be Nice To People

Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli, has declared herself the opposite of the popular ‘man of war’ slogan. She says she is ‘love’ as opposed to being a ‘war’ or a ‘fight’.

Taking to Instagram, she shares a stunning photo of herself with a lengthy caption. Part of her post reads:

“I’m not a fight… I’m not a war…. I AM LOVE I don’t care what anyone says, I’m loving my way through life. I genuinely love people and even when they hurt me, I might give some space but I never stop loving them. And if I hurt you, I apologize from my heart. Listen, be nice to people. It doesn’t cost you anything and if you have nothing nice to say, say nothing!”

See her full post below: