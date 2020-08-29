Ohanaeze: Nigeria Will Be Transformed If Igbo President Emerges In 2023

The Apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has stated Nigeria will be transformed if an Igbo president emerges in 2023.

Nnia Nwodo, the president-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, stated this in a congratulatory message to Nigerian-born Kelechi Madu, the newly appointed minister of justice and solicitor general in Alberta, Canada.

Also Read: Igbos Must Love Themselves Before Becoming Nigeria’s President: Arthur Eze

In the congratulatory message signed by Emeka Attamah, his media adviser, Nwodo commended Madu for the achievement.

He said Ohanaeze Ndigbo is highly honoured by the exploits of Madu in Canada, adding that an Igbo president, if elected in 2023, will transform the country.

Nwodo appealed to the federal government to stop marginalising persons of Igbo origin in order to explore the talents therein for the benefits of all.