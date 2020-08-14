Ogun State Government Lifts Weekend Lockdown

Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun has lifted the weekend lockdown of Friday to Sunday.

Governor Dapo Abiodun made this announcement on Friday while giving an update on the efforts of the government in combating the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

The governor explained that he took the decision after thorough deliberation, consideration and resolution with stakeholders.

He also disclosed that the decision to lift the weekend lockdown was due to the opening of worship centres for activities.

The Governor, however, reiterated that the limitation of 20 people per gathering still remains intact.