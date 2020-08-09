‘Ofada Smells Like Trials And Tribulations’, Says Nigerian Doctor

A Nigerian doctor, with the handle @aproko_doctor, has caused a stir on Twitter after tweeting on Sunday morning that Ofada smells like trials and tribulations.

He went on to share how, when his wife asked him to boil ofada rice for her yesterday, he opened the small bag, put it inside a nylon, tied it properly and threw it in the dustbin.

Some Nigerians agree with him while others do not.

Read Also: 11 Sweet Things Ofada Rice Wants You To Know About It

A Twitter identified as Maxvayshia replied to the tweet:

“Ofada is heavenly Doc and smells nice, depend on how it is prepared. Ofada and Amala ehnn, don’t slander them. The one you have there probably has too much iru”

See tweets below: