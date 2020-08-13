Obaseki To Be Impeached If… – Edo Assembly

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has been warned against violating the constitutional provision of the state by the factional Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Victor Edoror.

The factional speaker expressed that Obaseki risks impeachment if he violates the laws of the land.

The faction met at an undisclosed address at the Government Reserved Area of the state on Wednesday.

He said the decisions taken at the sitting were binding, noting that if the executive refused to implement them, it would have grave constitutional implications.

“If they refuse to carry out our instructions, it has huge constitutional implications. I don’t think they can afford to make that mistake,” the factional Speaker said.