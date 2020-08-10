‘Nothing Dey Straightforward For This Country’ – Nigerian Musician

Nigerian musician and record producer, David Peter, popularly known as Tha Suspect has shared his view on the current state of affairs of the country.

Taking to his official Twitter page on Monday afternoon to express his displeasure, the former Capital Hills music producer wrote:

“nothing dey straight forward for dis country. even Gala expiry date nor dey clear.”

Tha Suspect was a music producer with Capital Hills Records until he left in 2016 to start his own record label company known as AnyHow Records.

Capital Hills Records was also home to ‘Kedike’ crooner and winner of Project Fame Season 4, Chidinma Ekile.

See his tweet below: