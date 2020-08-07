Northern Governors Lament Over Southern Kaduna Killings

The Northern Governors forum has lamented the incessant killings in Southern Kaduna over the last few days.

The recent attack left 21 dead in four villages in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State.

Dr Simon Mancha, Director of Press and Communication Affairs to Chairman of the Forum, Simon Lalong, said the persistent attacks on villages in the area despite efforts by the Kaduna State Government and security agencies raise serious concerns and condemnation.

The Governors expressed that the recent attacks show desperate attempts by criminal elements to frustrate the efforts of the Kaduna State Government at fostering peace and harmony.