‘No One Knows It All’ – Rapper Illbliss

Nigerian rapper, iLLBLISS, has on Thursday morning shared his view on life. Taking to Twitter, the rapper cum actor wrote:

“We all still learning and finding our feet. No one knows it all”

iLLBLISS dropped his debut album, ‘Dat Ibo Boy’, in 2009. Asides from being a rapper, he is an entertainment entrepreneur. He owns ‘The Goretti Company’, a talent management outfit under which artists such as Chidinma and Phyno began their musical careers.

iLLBLISS is also an award winning rapper. One of his most prominent awards is ‘The Best Hip Hop video’ for his hit single ‘U Go Wound O’. He won the award at the first edition of the Souncity Music Video Awards.

iLLBLISS has also ventured into acting. He is known for starring in ‘King of Boys’ where he played the role of a criminal boss known as ‘Odogwu’.

See his Twitter post below: