No Going Back On Edo, Ondo Elections, INEC Insists

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said there is no alternative to the peaceful conduct of the governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states.

The National Commissioner and Chairman of Information and Voters Education Committee of INEC, Festus Okoye made this known on Thursday.

At the sensitisation forum for the media in Benin, Edo State, Okoye expressed that the failure to carry out peaceful elections will leave both states with constitutional logjam that would be difficult to resolve.

He called on political parties to abstain from violence and inflammatory statements.