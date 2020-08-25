No Date Yet For Full Resumption Of Schools – FG

The Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba has stated that there is no date yet for the full resumption of schools in the country contrary to rumours.

He made this known during the daily press briefing of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 on Monday evening.

This comes as the Federal Government has urged students of tertiary institutions who have been protesting the continued closure of their schools to be a bit more patient with the government.

The Minister said he and the Minister for Education, Adamu Adamu have met stakeholders in tertiary education on the issue.

He revealed that about 78 private universities are calling for resumption, while the government-owned institutions are divided equally on reopening.