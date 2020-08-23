Nkechi Blessing Knocks Her Ex-Boyfriend After Breakup

Actress, Nkechi Blessing has accused her ex-boyfriend, Mike Adeyemi, of being the reason Nigerians keep dragging her over their failed relationship.

Information Nigeria recalls Adeyemi took to his Instagram page in February to announce that he is no longer in a relationship with Blessing after fans noticed that he deleted all their photos.

The actress, who is tired of tongues wagging, shared a post which reads;

”Nigerians won’t let you break up in peace, It’s not their fault tho**Its me that got involved with someone who can’t move on without announcing!!! Total BS!!!”

See her post below: