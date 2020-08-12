Niniola Teases Fans With Upcoming Album, ‘Colours And Sounds’

Nigerian singer, Niniola has taken to her official Twitter page to tease fans with her upcoming album, ‘Colours and Sounds’.

The Afro-house singer on Tuesday evening shared a short but mute video of a loudspeaker as it rolled while playing a record with the caption:

“#COLOURSANDSOUNDS THE ALBUM”

In January 2020, Niniola was featured on a single titled ‘On My Mind’ by Daniel Barenboim, professionally known as Solarrio. Also, she released her first single for the year, ‘Fantasy’ featuring Femi Kuti in February.

Read Also: ‘You Are Disrespectful’ – Niniola Tells Teni

In March, she was featured on Terry Apala’s single, ‘Lock Up’. In July, she released her latest single titled ‘Addicted’, produced by Sarz.

See her tweet below: