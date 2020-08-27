Nigeria’s Adesina Re-elected AfDB President

Former Minister of Agriculture, Akinwunmi Adesina has been re-elected for a second term in office as the President of the African Development Bank (AFDB).

Adesina was re-elected by the Board of Governors of the bank at the ongoing AfDB’s virtual annual meeting in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on Thursday.

Adesina’s reappointment on Thursday at the helm of the 56-year-old bank is considered a formality as he is the sole candidate.

Adesina had on Wednesday pledged to reach out to and engage with stakeholders of the bank to ensure stability and progress.