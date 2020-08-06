Nigerians React To Photos Allegedly From Cameroonian Version Of Big Brother Show

Nigerians have taken to Twitter to make fun of a reality TV show tagged Biggy237 which is currently airing in Cameroon.

Photos from the country’s show emerged online on Wednesday which left web users amused.

Biggy237 is an initiative led by a group from the Northwest Region called “We Love Ndop” and it kicked off on August 2.

The winner of the reality TV show walks home with FCFA 10 million.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, a tweep, Victor Israel shared the photos on his page.

Israel stated that the country have started their own version of Big Brother show and they should have named it ‘small brother’ due to the size of accommodation used for the participants.

See the tweet and reactions below: