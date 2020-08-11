Nigerians React As Toke Makinwa Features In Mr Macaroni’s Skit

Toke Makinwa
Media personality, Toke Makinwa

OAP Toke Makinwa is being discussed by Nigerians on Twitter after she featured in a comic skit of popular online comedian, Mr Macaroni.

Taking to Twitter to share on Tuesday afternoon, Toke Makinwa wrote:

“Have you guys watched this Alakori disgrace himself? Someone tell him there’s levels to this shit.”

Mr Macaroni replied to the tweet:

“Benefit Mama!! Calm down! When can we jam again plix?”

Read AlsoToke Makinwa Explains Why Some Men Don’t Want Their Girlfriends To Support Her

Nigerians, on seeing the plot twist in the comic skit, have shared their views on it. A Twitter user identified as Tolu. O., with the handle @toluolisa, wrote:

“Toke killed this video no cap!!!!!!”

See tweets below:

See the skit here.

 

