Nigerians React As Toke Makinwa Features In Mr Macaroni’s Skit

OAP Toke Makinwa is being discussed by Nigerians on Twitter after she featured in a comic skit of popular online comedian, Mr Macaroni.

Taking to Twitter to share on Tuesday afternoon, Toke Makinwa wrote:

“Have you guys watched this Alakori disgrace himself? Someone tell him there’s levels to this shit.”

Mr Macaroni replied to the tweet:

“Benefit Mama!! Calm down! When can we jam again plix?”

Read Also: Toke Makinwa Explains Why Some Men Don’t Want Their Girlfriends To Support Her

Nigerians, on seeing the plot twist in the comic skit, have shared their views on it. A Twitter user identified as Tolu. O., with the handle @toluolisa, wrote:

“Toke killed this video no cap!!!!!!”

See tweets below:

See the skit here.