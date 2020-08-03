Nigerians On Twitter Say Lasisi Elenu Is The Best Skit Maker

Nigerians on Twitter can’t seem to get enough of popular comic skit maker, Lasisi Elenu.

Many believe that Lasisi is the best comic skit maker that Nigeria currently boasts of.

This is coming after he released a new skit on the different types of Nigerian pastors. This skit has led to his name trending on Twitter. Twitter users have enough love to show Lasisi’s art.

A Twitter user identified as @gziie_ tweeted:

“Lasisi is definitely the number 1 king of skit, man drops his skits and trends for days.”

Lasisi Elenu enjoys a massive fanbase because of his innovative content.

Read Also: NBA Calls Out Lasisi Elenu Over How He Represents Lawyers In His Skits

See their tweets below: