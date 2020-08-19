Nigerians Mock Mercy Eke’s Accent While Addressing ‘Lockdown’ Housemates

Nigerian fans of the current season of Big Brother Naija are divided on the accent of past winner of Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ season, Mercy Eke.

It all started when the brand ambassadors of Hawaii Soap (Venita Apkofure, Sophie Alakija and Mercy Eke) addressed the ‘Lockdown’ housemates via a recorded television chat.

A Twitter user identified as Davis Saint tweeted:

“Just look at sophie and venita’s accent in the hawaii challenge today but some ppl need to go to accent changing college”

Read Also: Tacha Shades Mercy Eke Over Launch Of New Merchandise

Another Twitter user wrote:

“see how Venita and Sophie Alakija killed their speech…mercy na zero she no sabi talk with her ngbeke accent…..upon all the money she win….she no fit speak English….lolz #bbnaijalockdown”

See tweets below: