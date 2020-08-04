Nigerians Celebrate BBNaija’s Ozo As He Clocks 30

Nigerians on Twitter are wishing Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Ozo, a happy birthday.

The -30-year-old Imo State indigene, christened Ozoemena Joseph Chukwu, became the Head of House on Monday.

Ozo has also been in the news lately, especially because of his love triangle with fellow housemates, Dorathy and Nengi.

However, he seems to be in a dilemma as regards his feelings for Nengi. He has since made Dorathy his ‘bestie’.

Read Also: BBNaija: ‘I Fancy You’ – Ozo Tells Nengi About His Feelings (Video)

Dorathy, on the other hand, seems to want more than just friendship with him. Nonetheless, this has not hindered their friendship.

Fans of the housemate are wishing him the best of luck, especially because he is the Head of House this week.

See tweets below: