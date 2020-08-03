‘Nigerian Women Don’t Like Flowers, Just Keep Giving Them Money’ – Anita Joseph

Popular Nigerian actress, Anita Joseph, who has been married to MC Fish for nearly six months, served a relationship advice to men via Instagram on Sunday.

This comes after the actress shared tips on how to spoil a man.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the curvy actress stated that some women do not like receiving flowers as gifts but they prefer to be spoilt with money.

According to the movie star, she tells her husband that ‘his money’ belongs to both of them but ‘her money’ solely belongs to her.

Read Also: Anita Joseph Shares Tips On How To Spoil A Man

Watch the video below: