Nigerian Woman Declares Beyonce An ‘Opportunist’

Beyonce has been labelled an ‘opportunist’ by an African woman who is not impressed with the American singer’s recent collaboration with African artists.

Taking to Twitter to share her displeasure, the young woman identified as Rebecca Roberts, with the handle @enobong, wrote:

“Behives need to relax though, their demi-god, Beyonce, is simply an opportunist using the African culture and riding on the global positive rave of afrobeat to gain attention and sell records! No she is not giving African artist the global stage; they already had the global stage”

Information Nigeria recalls that many Nigerians on Twitter rejected the suggestion that Beyonce be labelled ‘Mama Africa’.

Beyonce recently dropped the visual album, ‘Black Is King’, which features African artists such as Shatta Wale, WizKid, Tiwa Savage and Yemi Alade.

See her tweets below: