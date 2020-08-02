Nigerian Twitter Users Reject Beyonce As ‘Mama Africa’

Nigerian Twitter users have rejected Beyonce as Mama Africa. They insist that she cannot replace notable female African singers such as Angelique Kidjo and Miriam Makeba.

Nigeran Twitter users also stated that Yemi Alade is a better contender than Beyonce.

Yemi Alade has also labelled herself ‘Mama Africa’ in the past.

Two of her albums have the name ‘Mama Africa’.

Although Nigerians agree that Beyonce’s impact on African entertainment should be celebrated, they do not want it to go as far as calling her ‘Mama Africa’.

Angelique Kidjo has since been trending on Twitter. It appears that she is the most preferred person to bear the title.

See their tweets below: