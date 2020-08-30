Nigerian Telecommunications Company, Glo Clocks 17

Nigerian telecommunication company, Globacom Limited, popularly known as Glo — owned by business mogul, Mike Adenuga — is celebrating 17 years of operation in Nigeria’s telecommunication industry.

Founded on August 29, 2003, Globacom today has 52.6 million subscribers, which is 26.82 per cent market share, according to Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) statistics in June.

It comes as no surprise that the successes Globacom have recorded in the last 16 years are reasons 52.6 million subscribers appreciate the several innovations and giant strides the company has brought to the country’s telecoms space.

With its quality service delivery, Globacom is set to be a big player on the continent. This is evident in its vision statement: “Building Africa’s biggest and best telecommunications network.” and its mission statement: “To be the largest, most successful entertainment, information and telecommunications solutions provider in Nigeria and Africa.”

In recognition of its positive contributions, Globacom received kudos from the International Telecommunication Union, an agency of the United Nations.

Laudable achievements

Globacom made history as the first network in Africa to launch on per second billing platform, and within nine months, it made history as the first network to amass a million subscribers in that space of time.

For the benefit of its subscribers, Globacom crashed the cost of SIM card from N25, 000 to N200 and further reduced call tariff from N50 a minute to as low as five kobo per second.

With the launch of Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS), mobile banking, mobile Internet, vehicle tracking, prepaid roaming, in-flight roaming, Blackberry services, among others, Glo became a household name in Nigeria, and a major player in Nigeria’s digital future.

The firm was the first operator in Africa to launch its operations on the 2.5G network in 2003. The company subsequently introduced 3G Plus technology in Nigeria.

Glo — which currently has close to 4000 direct employees, and has also created thousands of jobs in indirect employment — has fulfilled it brand promise to subscribers with its tandem: “Glo with Pride”, “Rule your World”, and “Unlimited”.