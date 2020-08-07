Nigerian Producer, Cracker Mallo Drops New Single Featuring Fireboy DML, ‘Wickedest Wyne’

Nigerian producer, Cracker Mallo has on Friday morning dropped a new single featuring Fireboy DML, ‘Wickedest Wyne’. This single is an introduction to Cracker Mallo’s upcoming EP, ‘SAUND’.

Fireboy DML recently released a new single, ‘ELI’, produced by Pheelz. The video also dropped a few days later and it was shot and directed by Clarence Peters.

‘ELI’ comes right after ‘Next York City Girl’, which was released in June.

For Cracker Mallo, ‘Wickedest Wyne’ comes after he produced Tiwa Savage’s ‘Dangerous Love’ which is the first single off her upcoming album, ‘Celia’.

The award-winning music producer has worked with other artists such as Peruzzi, 2Baba, and SlimCase.

See his post below: