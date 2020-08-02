Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 2nd August 2020

Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the 2020 governorship election in Edo State, has explained why the former national chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, criticised him in the last Edo governorship election.

According to Ize-Iyamu, Oshiomhole called him a bad choice in 2016 because he was in a different political party then.

The national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Prince Uche Secondus on Saturday lamented that Nigeria is without direction.

Secondus further stated that the country needs prayers and God’s intervention. Speaking in Uyo during the commissioning of the 1,000 sitting capacity of PDP State Secretariat, he lauded Akwa Ibom state governor and described him as an example of a truthful, honest and trusted leader.

Oyo State Deputy Governor, Mr Rauf Olaniyan, says Mrs Florence Ajimobi, widow of former Governor Abiola Ajimobi, lashed angrily at him during the burial of her husband because she was grieving.

Speaking while receiving the leadership of the South-West Group of Online Publishers on Saturday, he said she has called him afterwards and they have settled the matter.

The National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) have given the federal government 14-day ultimatum to reopen tertiary institution across the country.

The National President of NAPS, Olalere Adetunji and Ilesanmi Moses, Students Union President, Federal Cooperative College, Eleyele, Ibadan, in their joint address, queried why the federal government would reopen markets while schools remain closed. They further called on the FG to speedily release the resumption date for institutions across the country or the student body would organise a mass protest across the country.

The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, says Nigeria has already begun repayment of China loans.

The minister made this known when he appeared on a live television programme (Democracy Today) aired on AIT on Saturday. According to Amaechi, out of the $500m loan the federal government took to build the Abuja-Kaduna rail line, $96m has been paid, adding that Nigeria has capability to pay all the China loans.

Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai El-Kanemi has lamented over the worsening state of insecurity in the state.

El-Kanemi made the cry during a Sallah homage to Governor Babagana Umara Zulum at Government House, Maiduguri on Friday. According to him, Borno State is no longer safe, following attack on the convoy of Governor Zulum in the northern part of the state.

Mai Mala Buni, Yobe state governor who has been appointed as the caretaker Committee of All Progressives Congress, APC, says the purported Tinubu/Dogara ticket for the Presidency in 2023 is not the Party’s priority at the moment.

Speaking during an interview with BBC Hausa Service interview monitored in Kaduna, on Thursday, he said it is impossible to prevent people from talking especially during a democratic dispensation.

President Muhammadu Buhari says there has been an abuse of trust by some appointees from both previous administrations and his government.

Buhari said this while speaking with state house correspondents after observing Eid Mubarak prayers at Aso Rock, on Friday.

The senator representing Borno South and chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Ali Ndume says the next presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC) must come from the South.

Speaking in during an interview with Tribune, he added that such was the zoning arrangement put in place by the ruling party.