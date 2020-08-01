Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 1st August 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday stated that his administration has done its best in tackling the insurgency ravaging the North East region of the nation.

Speaking via a statement he issued while fielding questions from the state house correspondence after the Eid-Kabir prayer, he implored Nigerians to be conscious of happenings in the country. He added that most of the problems of the nation were inherited when his administration came on board in 2015.

Nigeria’s first lady, Aisha Buhari has charged Muslims to imbibe the lessons of Eid-Kabir as they celebrate Sallah on Friday.

Speaking via her official Twitter handle, she went on to define Eid-Kabir as “feast of sacrifice.”

The suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, has challenged the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, to produce evidence of allegations against him(Magu).

Magu, in a 26-page statement of defence before the Presidential Investigation Panel in Abuja, denied the allegations against him, insisting that the the petition “are totally false, untrue and merely targeted at destroying my hard-earned reputation as an incorruptible officer.” According to Magu, the existing structure in the EFCC on the recovery of assets and the management of same would not allow any form of mismanagement of recovered asset.