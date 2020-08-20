Nigerian High Commission Closes Embassy In Canada

The Nigerian High Commission in Ottawa, Canada, has shut down activities indefinitely.

The high commission in a statement posted on its website said it was suspending consular activities indefinitely until further notice due to lack of passport booklets and unruly behaviour of applicants.

“The High Commission of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Canada wishes to inform Nigerian communities in Canada and the general public that the mission remains closed to the public,” part of the statement read.