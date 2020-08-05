Nigerian Artist Draws Paintings Of Bukola Saraki And Family

Former Senator Bukola Saraki

A young man has been appreciated for taking time to create a family portrait of former Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki, his wife, Toyin Saraki and their two daughters.

The unknown artist identified as Ishola Segun Michael, with the Twitter handle @flowembassyng, had shared the beautiful drawing on his Twitter page before he was acknowledged by Toyin Saraki.

He added that it took him “approximately two weeks” to finish the drawing. “@ToyinSaraki it will take you zero naira to retweet please do”, he wrote.

Acknowledging his effort, Toyin Saraki retweeted. In her words: “This is beautiful artwork, I love the doves too, classic symbolism of peace and serenity – thank you!”

See the tweet below:

Toyin Saraki’s Twitter Post

