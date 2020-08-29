Nigeria Will No Longer Tolerate Harassment Of Citizens In Ghana – FG

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has expressed that the federal government will no longer tolerate the harassment of Nigerians in Ghana.

The minister pointed out that the FG is deeply concerned by the incessant harassment and the progressive acts of hostility towards the country by Ghanaian authorities.

The minister in a press release on Friday evening said over one million Ghanaians are resident in Nigeria and they are not being maltreated.

The minister while listing out events by the Ghanian authorities appealed to Nigerians resident in Ghana to remain law-abiding and avoid engaging in self-help, despite their ordeal.