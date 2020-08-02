Nigeria Is Without Direction, Needs God’s Intervention – PDP Chairman

The national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Prince Uche Secondus on Saturday lamented that Nigeria is without direction.

Secondus further stated that the country needs prayers and God’s intervention.

Speaking in Uyo during the commissioning of the 1,000 sitting capacity of PDP State Secretariat, he lauded Akwa Ibom state governor and described him as an example of a truthful, honest and trusted leader.

He said, “Our country today needs leaders who will be truthful, honest and trusted.

“The PDP has shown clearly that we have the best governors because of the role call of achievements and the country can confirm what they have seen.

“Without good leadership, you cannot have this Secretariat.

“Our county needs a lot of prayers.

“A country with no direction, without a captain, we need a lot of prayers.

“You all know what we are going through.

“We need God’s intervention.”