Nigeria Has Defeated Polio, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the certification of Nigeria as polio-free an indication that with political will, Africa could also defeat Coronavirus.

He made this known during the virtual session of the 70th World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Committee for Africa.

Recall that on Tuesday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) certified Nigeria of polio.

In the statement by his spokesperson, Femi Adesina, Buhari also commended billionaires Bill Gates and Aliko Dangote for their contributions to Nigeria’s successful fight against polio.

In the statement, Adesina pointed out that achieving this feat is in fulfilment of Buhari’s campaign in 2015 to hand over a polio-free country in 2023.