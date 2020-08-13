Netflix Gifts Ikorodu Bois Film Production Equipment

Popular mimickers, Ikorodu Bois, have taken to their official Twitter page to appreciate Netflix for sending them film production equipment.

The group of young boys shared a video of themselves as they unpacked the items, with the caption:

“Guysssss!! @NetflixFilm sent us this presents omg! thank you guys @NetflixFilm”

In the video, they all chorused ‘Netflix’ as they beamed at the camera.

“Thank you so much”, they said as they continued to smile.

“This is amazing”, one of them said brandishing an equipment for the camera.

Read Also: Makers of American Film “Extraction” Invite Ikorodu Bois To Their 2nd Premier In Hollywood (Video)

“This is just like a dream come true”, another said.

“Camera monitor”, another said as he held the equipment in his hands.

It will be recalled that in June, Ikorodu Bois got a reply from Hollywood actor, Chris Hemsworth, after they mimicked the movie, Extraction, featuring Chris Hemsworth in the lead role.

See their post below: