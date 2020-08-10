“Nengi Is Not The Cause Of Your Frustration” – Bobrisky Drags Toyin Lawani (Photo)

Nigerian cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, alias Bobrisky has slammed celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani for attacking BBNaija housemate, Nengi.

This comes after Lawani reacted to the recent brawl between Lucy and Nengi.

The celebrity stylist led fans to believe that Nengi once took over her baby daddy, Lord Triggs’ Instagram account to troll her with same words she used on Lucy in 2018.

Lawani alleged that the reality TV Star was dating her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy at the time.

Taking to Instagram, Bobrisky threw a subtle shade clearly directed at his former friend turned enemy, Toyin Lawani.

The crossdresser wrote;

“Nengi is not d course of your frustration old woman 😂😂. Leave my girl alone and stop writing episodes that doesn’t make sense. If you like hate on her from now till tomorrow she will remain in that house till final. I said wat I said pls come for me let me finish u OLD WOMAN. Let d owner of dis sub catch her sub immediately!!!!! Dis bitch always have problem with everybody. Mtcwwwww pls if you know who own dis sub send it to her ASAP.“

