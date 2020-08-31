Ned Nwoko Shows Off His Dance Moves At A Party (Video)

Billionaire politician, Prince Ned Nwoko was recently spotted dancing to a popular song titled ‘Kukere’ by musician, Iyanya at a party.

In the video sighted on social media, all eyes were on Nwoko as he walked into the venue of the event and he also greeted the guests.

The billionaire politician rocked a red short-sleeved polo shirt along with a matching face cap and black trouser as he showed off his dance moves while being cheered on.

Information Nigeria recalls the lawyer recently took to his family on a shopping spree.

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CEi07BJpyIm/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link